HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Girls volleyball — Kettle Moraine at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1) at WIAA State Tournament, University Ridge G.C., Verona, 10th hole, 8 a.m.

Girls’ swimming — Horlick, Park at Packer Invitational, Cudahy H.S., 5 p.m.

