HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

MONDAY

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS — Milwaukee Hamilton at Case, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Bradley Tech at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op, Pulaski Stadium, 7 p.m. DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS — Burlington at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.; Fort Atkinson at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Whitnall, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 QUARTERFINAL — Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Cudahy. DIVISION 3 — Milwaukee Juneau Complex at Racine Lutheran; Prairie at Brookfield Academy.

Girls swimming — Case at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, Callahan Branch YMCA, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva Badger H.S., 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Delavan-Darien at Edgerton, 5:30 p.m.

