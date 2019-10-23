CALENDAR
Thursday
Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Living Word Lutheran at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Salam School at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball (7 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Oak Creek at Case; Horlick at Muskego; Park at Franklin; South Milwaukee at Waterford; Burlington bye. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More. DIVISION 3 — Random Lake at Racine Lutheran. DIVISION 4 — Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Catholic Central.
