Football — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Wauwatosa West, Whitman M.S., 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Wauwatosa East at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Westosha Central at Burlington.
Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, Armstrong Park, 4:15 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Regional, Bristol Oaks G.C., 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Oak Creek, 8 a.m.
