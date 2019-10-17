{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, Hammes Field; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Boys soccer — Case at Wauwatosa West, Whitman M.S., 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Luxemburg-Casco, 5 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Waterford H.S., girls race 4:30 p.m., boys race 5 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie, St. Catherine’s (Division 2) at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Competition through quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments