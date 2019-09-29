{{featured_button_text}}

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m. Park at Oak Creek; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Elkhorn.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, diving; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, diving; Park at Oak Creek, diving; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; Brookfield Acadmey at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Wilmot at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Regional, Bristol Oaks G.C., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Waukesha Regional, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9:30 a.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Wauwatosa West, Whitman M.S., 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Wauwatosa East at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Westosha Central at Burlington.

Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, Armstrong Park, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Oak Creek, 8 a.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek; Wilmot at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central.

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Marshall vs. Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

 

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m. Park at Oak Creek; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Elkhorn.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, diving; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, diving; Park at Oak Creek, diving; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; Brookfield Acadmey at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Wilmot at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Regional, Bristol Oaks G.C., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Waukesha Regional, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9:30 a.m.

 

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Football — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Wauwatosa West, Whitman M.S., 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Wauwatosa East at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Westosha Central at Burlington.

Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, Armstrong Park, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9 a.m. 

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Oak Creek, 8 a.m.

 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek; Wilmot at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central.

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Marshall vs. Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments