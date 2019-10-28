{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Tuesday

Boys volleyball (7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Burlington at Waukesha Catholic Memorial; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Indian Trail.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

No events scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m. DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 4 p.m. 

Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS, DIVISION 1 — AT CASE: Union Grove vs. Muskego, 5 p.m., Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Greendale, 7 p.m. AT BURLINGTON: Burlington vs. Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m., Wilmot vs. Janesville Parker, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Black Hawk at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments