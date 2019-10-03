{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek; Wilmot at Burlington (Homecoming); Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove (Homecoming); Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central.

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Marshall at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Brookfield Academy at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.

