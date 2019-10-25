HIGH SCHOOLS
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Franklin at Case, 1 p.m.; Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at Monona Grove, 4 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Cristo Rey Jesuit at Prairie, TBA; Milwaukee Carmen South at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Oak Creek at Union Grove; Waterford at Kenosha Indian Trail. DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph. DIVISION 4 — Randolph at Catholic Central.
Cross country — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Bradford Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 10:30 a.m., boys 11:15 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Hartland Arrowhead Sectional, Arrowhead H.S., girls 10:30 a.m., boys 11:15 a.m. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Whitewater Sectional, UW-Whitewater, girls 10 a.m., boys 10:45 a.m. DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Whitewater Sectional, UW-Whitewater, girls 12:15 p.m., boys 1 p.m.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, Park H.S., 9 a.m.
