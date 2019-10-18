HIGH SCHOOLS
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — Burlington at Shoreland Lutheran, 11 a.m.; Prairie at Green Bay Notre Dame, 10 a.m.
Girls volleyball (9 a.m.) — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Tremper, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Delavan-Darien, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Park H.S., 9 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Mequon Homestead Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie. St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Meet, UW-Parkside, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie, St. Catherine’s (Division 2) at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m., championship semifinals 9 a.m.
