{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Football — Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, Saint Francis H.S., 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Boys soccer — Case, Waterford at Case quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Horlick, South Milwaukee at Muskego, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Horlick at Janesville Craig Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Madison Edgewood Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at Brookfield East Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Oostburg Invitational, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Elkhorn quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Mukwonago Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick at Eagle Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Burlington at Chocolate City Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments