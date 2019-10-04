HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Football — Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, Saint Francis H.S., 1 p.m.
Boys soccer — Case, Waterford at Case quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Horlick, South Milwaukee at Muskego, 10 a.m.
Girls volleyball — Horlick at Janesville Craig Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Madison Edgewood Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at Brookfield East Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Oostburg Invitational, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Elkhorn quadrangular, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Case at Mukwonago Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick at Eagle Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Burlington at Chocolate City Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.
