HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Park (Homecoming), Horlick Field; Horlick at Franklin; Waterford at Burlington (Senior Night); Union Grove at Elkhorn; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Bradford H.S.

Boys soccer — Case at St. Catherine’s, SCORe Complex, Caledonia, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Menomonee Falls, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Glendale Nicolet at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford at Wolverine Invitational, Waterford H.S., 4 p.m.

Girls’ swimming — Case, Horlick at Glendale Nicolet Diving Invitational, 5 p.m.

