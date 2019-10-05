{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:15 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Uihlein Soccer Park, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Park at Waukesha North, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Waterford at Brookfield Central Sectional, Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Appleton Xavier Sectional, Ridgeway C.C., Neenah, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Tremper Subsectional, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Prairie Subsectional, 9 a.m.

