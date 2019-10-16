{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Football — Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Case, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ swimming — Park at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30p.m.

Girls tennis — Teams TBA at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison.

