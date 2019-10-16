HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
THURSDAY
Football — Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys soccer — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Case, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ swimming — Park at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30p.m.
Girls tennis — Teams TBA at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.