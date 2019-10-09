CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Football — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran (Senior Night), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Lake Geneva Badger at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield East, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:50 p.m.; Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central Invitational, Fox River Park, Salem Lakes, 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — Waterford at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Sectional, Heyer Park, 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.