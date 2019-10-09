{{featured_button_text}}

THURSDAY

Football — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran (Senior Night), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Lake Geneva Badger at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield East, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:50 p.m.; Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central Invitational, Fox River Park, Salem Lakes, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Sectional, Heyer Park, 9 a.m.

