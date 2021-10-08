Calendar for Oct. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Saturday
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Falcon Invitational, Paddock Lake, 8:30 a.m.; Park, St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee triangular, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Elkhorn quadrangular, 10 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Horlick at Madison Memorial Invitational, 9 a.m.
Girls swimming — Case at Beloit Memorial Invitational, 11 a.m.