Calendar for Oct. 9
Calendar for Oct. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Falcon Invitational, Paddock Lake, 8:30 a.m.; Park, St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee triangular, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Elkhorn quadrangular, 10 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Madison Memorial Invitational, 9 a.m. 

Girls swimming — Case at Beloit Memorial Invitational, 11 a.m.

 

