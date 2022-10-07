 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 8

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove, 11 a.m.; Milwaukee Pius XI at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Falcon Invitational, Westosha Central, Paddock Lake, 8:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Stockbridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at New Berlin United Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified at Beloit Memorial Invitational, 11 a.m.

