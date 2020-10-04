Calendar for Oct. 7

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:15 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Sectional, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Oconomowoc Sectional, 9 a.m.; WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL: Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at East Troy Sectional, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, matchups TBA, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Elkhorn at Burlington (Senior Night); estosha Central at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. St. Catherine’s, at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Elkhorn at Union Grove (Homecoming); Saint Francis at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.
Boys soccer (4:15 p.m.) — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia.
Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Prairie triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 3 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!