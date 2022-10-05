 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 6

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Greenfield, Konkel Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Shorewood, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Milwaukee Reagan at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Beloit Memorial at Case; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Burlington; Wilmot at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Waterford.

Cross country — Case, Prairie at Westosha Central Invitational, Fox River Park, 4:15 p.m. Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:40 p.m.

