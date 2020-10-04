Calendar for Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
Boys soccer — Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:15 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Burlington at Mequon Homestead Sectional, Mee Kwon Park G.C., 9:30 a.m.
Girls tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SUBSECTIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Subsectional, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at Badger Subsectional, Lake Geneva, 9:30 a.m.; WIAA DIVISION 2 SUBSECTIONAL: Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Prairie Subsectional, 9 a.m.
Tuesday
Boys soccer (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Racine Lutheran, at St. Joseph; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s quadrangular, H.F. Johnson Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford at Franklin Sectional, Oakwood Park G.C., Oak Creek, 8:30 a.m.; WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL: Prairie at Prairie Sectional, Ives Grove G.L., 9 a.m.
Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys soccer — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, 4:15 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper Sectional, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Oconomowoc Sectional, 9 a.m.; WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL: Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at East Troy Sectional, 9 a.m.
