Calendar for Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Cudahy at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Oak Creek at Park, 6 p.m.; Horlick at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Franklin Sectional, Village Club, Greendale, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Mukwonago Sectional, Mukwonago H.S., 9 a.m.