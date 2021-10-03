Calendar for Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Oak Creek at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; SWCHA Saints at Prairie; Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine's.

Boys volleyball — Westosha Central at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington, Union Grove at Westosha Central Sectional, The Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, 9 a.m. DIVISION 2 — Prairie at Wrightstown Sectional, Hilly Haven G.C., De Pere, 9 a.m.