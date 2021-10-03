Calendar for Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Oak Creek at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; SWCHA Saints at Prairie; Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine's.
Boys volleyball — Westosha Central at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington, Union Grove at Westosha Central Sectional, The Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, 9 a.m. DIVISION 2 — Prairie at Wrightstown Sectional, Hilly Haven G.C., De Pere, 9 a.m.
Girls swimming — Case vs. Horlick, Park H.S., 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Bradford, 6 p.m.; Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Wilmot at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie.
Girls tennis — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Franklin Sectional, Greendale Village Club, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Badger Sectional, Badger H.S. and Lake Geneva Tennis Club, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South Sectional, Heyer Park, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, Catholic Central at Big Foot/Williams Bay Sectional, Walworth Big Foot H.S. and Four Lakes Athletic Club, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Waterford at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.;
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Milwaukee Excellence Charter at Park; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford at Wolverine Invitational, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Westosha Central Invitational, Fox River Park, Paddock Lake, 4:15 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:40 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional, 8:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Wilmot at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Catholic Central; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick at Nicolet Diving Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Falcon Invitational, Paddock Lake, 8:30 a.m.; Park, St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee triangular, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Elkhorn quadrangular, 10 a.m.