Calendar for Oct. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys soccer — Park at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Park, 5 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Park, Waterford at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Sectional, The Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Case Subsectional, Case H.S., 8 a.m.; Horlick at Muskego Subsectional, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Badger Subsectional, Badger H.S. and Lake Geneva Tennis Club, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Oconomowoc Subsectional, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie, Catholic Central at East Troy Subsectional, 9 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0