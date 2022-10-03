 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Oct. 4

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY 

Boys soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Oak Creek at Park; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls golf — Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Catholic Memorial Sectional, The Broadlands, North Prairie, 9 a.m.

People are also reading…

Girls swimming — Oak Creek at Racine Unified, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva Badger H.S., 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Jefferson/Cambridge at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at WIAA Division 1 Greendale Subsectional, Village Club, 9 a.m.; Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy Sectional, 9 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Sept. 30

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar for Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Oct. 2

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Sept. 30

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for Sept. 29

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar for Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Sept. 29

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News