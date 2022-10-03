Calendar for Oct. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Oak Creek at Park; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls golf — Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Catholic Memorial Sectional, The Broadlands, North Prairie, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Oak Creek at Racine Unified, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva Badger H.S., 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Jefferson/Cambridge at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at WIAA Division 1 Greendale Subsectional, Village Club, 9 a.m.; Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy Sectional, 9 a.m.