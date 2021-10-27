Calendar for Oct. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL FINAL: Prairie vs. Oostburg, at Prairie, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL FINAL: Burlington vs. Fort Atkinson, at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINAL: Case vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Case, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Case, Park, Union Grove (Division 1), Catholic Central, Prairie (Division 3) at WIAA State Championships, The Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids: BOYS RACES — Division 2 at noon, Division 1 at 12:35 p.m., Division 3 at 1:10 p.m. GIRLS RACES — Division 2 at 1:45 p.m., Division 1 at 2:25 p.m., Division 3 at 3:05 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, at Park H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 2 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie-St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Whitewater H.S., 11 a.m.

