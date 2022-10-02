Calendar for Oct. 3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at South Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS: Union Grove, Burlington at Janesville Parker Sectional, Janesville C.C., 8:30 a.m.; Case, Park at Brookfield Central Sectional, Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Burlington, Waterford at WIAA Division 1 Muskego Subsectional, Muskego H.S., 9 a.m.; Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Prairie Subsectional, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Oak Creek at Park; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls golf — Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Catholic Memorial Sectional, The Broadlands, North Prairie, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Oak Creek at Racine Unified, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, Lake Geneva Badger H.S., 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Jefferson/Cambridge at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at WIAA Division 1 Greendale Subsectional, Village Club, 9 a.m.; Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy Sectional, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Cudahy at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Oak Creek at Park, 6 p.m.; Horlick at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Franklin Sectional, Village Club, Greendale, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Mukwonago Sectional, Mukwonago H.S., 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Greenfield, Konkel Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Shorewood, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Milwaukee Reagan at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Beloit Memorial at Case; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Burlington; Wilmot at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Waterford.

Cross country — Case, Prairie at Westosha Central Invitational, Fox River Park, 4:15 p.m. Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:40 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case, Hammes Field; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Beloit Memorial; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford at Wolverine Invitational, Waterford H.S., 4:45 p.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified at Nicolet Diving Invitational, Glendale, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove, 11 a.m.; Milwaukee Pius XI at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Falcon Invitational, Westosha Central, Paddock Lake, 8:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Stockbridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at New Berlin United Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified at Beloit Memorial Invitational, 11 a.m.