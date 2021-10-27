Calendar for Oct. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Football — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS (all games at 7 p.m.):DIVISION 2 — Waterford at Union Grove. DIVISION 5 — Campbellsport at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field. DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central at Reedsville.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL FINAL: Prairie-St. Joseph winner vs. Oostburg-Milwaukee Carmen South winner, at Prairie, 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: TBA.
Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: Case vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Case, 7 p.m.
Cross country — Case, Park, Union Grove (Division 1), Catholic Central, Prairie (Division 3) at WIAA State Championships, The Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids: BOYS RACES — Division 2 at noon, Division 1 at 12:35 p.m., Division 3 at 1:10 p.m. GIRLS RACES — Division 2 at 1:45 p.m., Division 1 at 2:25 p.m., Division 3 at 3:05 p.m.