Calendar for Oct. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS (all games at 7 p.m.):DIVISION 2 — Waterford at Union Grove. DIVISION 5 — Campbellsport at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field. DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central at Reedsville.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL FINAL: Prairie-St. Joseph winner vs. Oostburg-Milwaukee Carmen South winner, at Prairie, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: TBA.

Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: Case vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Case, 7 p.m.