Calendar for Oct. 28
Calendar for Oct. 28

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: At Beloit Memorial — Burlington vs. Westosha Central, 5 p.m. and Waterford vs. Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m. At Kenosha Tremper — Union Grove vs. Oak Creek, 5 p.m. and Muskego vs. Franklin, 7 p.m.

Friday

Football — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS (all games at 7 p.m.):DIVISION 2 — Waterford at Union Grove. DIVISION 5 — Campbellsport at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field. DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central at Reedsville.

