Calendar for Oct. 28

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Park at Brookfield Central; Burlington at Westosha Central. DIVISION 4 — Campbellsport at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field. DIVISION 5 — Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park.

SATURDAY

Cross country — WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (at The Ridges G.C., Wisconsin Rapids): Division 3 girls at noon, Division 2 girls at 12:40 p.m., Division 1 girls at 1:20 p.m., Division 3 boys at 2 p.m., Division 2 boys at 2:35 p.m., Division 1 boys at 3:10 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL FINALS (at Burlington H.S.): Burlington-Franklin winner vs. Muskego-Oak Creek winner, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: Case vs. Franklin, at Horlick; Union Grove vs. Burlington, at Burlington.