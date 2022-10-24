Calendar for Oct. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys volleyball (all matches 7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: Muskego at Case; Burlington at Wilmot; Kenosha Indian Trail at Union Grove.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Union Grove at Monona Grove, TIME TBA.

Girls volleyball — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL FINAL: Burlington vs. Franklin, at Horlick H.S., 5 p.m. (TIME TBA).

FRIDAY

Football (all games 7 p.m.) — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS: DIVISION 2 — Park at Brookfield Central; Burlington at Westosha Central. DIVISION 4 — Campbellsport at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field. DIVISION 5 — Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park.

SATURDAY

Cross country — WIAA State Championships, Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids.

Boys volleyball (all matches 7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: Semifinal winners from Tuesday, at Horlick and Burlington.