Calendar for Oct. 24

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Boys volleyball (all matches 7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: Muskego at Case; Burlington at Wilmot; Kenosha Indian Trail at Union Grove.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Union Grove at Monona Grove, TIME TBA.

People are also reading…

Girls volleyball — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL FINAL: Burlington vs. Franklin, at Horlick H.S., 5 p.m. (TIME TBA).

FRIDAY

Football (all games 7 p.m.) — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS: DIVISION 2 — Park at Brookfield Central; Burlington at Westosha Central. DIVISION 4 — Campbellsport at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field. DIVISION 5 — Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park.

SATURDAY

Cross country — WIAA State Championships, Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids.

Boys volleyball (all matches 7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: Semifinal winners from Tuesday, at Horlick and Burlington.

