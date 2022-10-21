Calendar for Oct. 22

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 7 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Prairie at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (all 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Oak Creek; Waterford at Franklin; DIVISION 3 — Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central at Monticello.

Cross country — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 10 a.m., boys 10:45 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 12:25 p.m., boys 1:10 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 2:40 p.m., boys 3:25 p.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), diving 9 a.m., swimming 1:15 p.m.