Calendar for Oct. 21
Calendar for Oct. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Football — Burlington at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 3 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Troha Field No. 1 (Anderson Park), Kenosha, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Delavan-Darien/Elkhorn winner at Burlington; Westosha Central-Kenosha Tremper winner at Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s-Greendale Martin Luther winner at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life; Prairie-Milwaukee Heritage Christian winner at Kenosha St. Joseph; DIVISION 4 — Sheboygan Christian-Juda winner at Catholic Central.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Catholic Central at Brookfield Academy; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee.

Boys volleyball — WIAA REGIONALS: Union Grove at Burlington, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL FINALS (TIMES TBA): Burlington-Lake Geneva Badger winner vs. Mukwonago-Wilmot winner; Union Grove-Kenosha Bradford/Reuther winner at Muskego; Waterford-Westosha Central winner at Elkhorn. WIAA DIVISION 3 REGIONAL FINALS (TIMES TBA): Shoreland Lutheran-Kenosha Christian Life winner at Prairie, 1 p.m.; Racine Lutheran-Kenosha St. Joseph winner at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): Matchups TBA from semifinals.

Cross country — WIAA SECTIONALS (TIMES TBA): DIVISION 1 — TEAMS TBA at South Milwaukee Sectional, Grant Park; Waterford (if qualified) at Brookfield Central Sectional; DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s (if qualified) at Deerfield Sectional; DIVISION 3 — TEAMS TBA at Prairie Sectional.

