Calendar for Oct. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s vs. Delavan-Darien, at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Ozaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (all matches at 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Muskego; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Burlington bye. DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie. DIVISION 4 — Madison Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose at Catholic Central.

Friday

Football — WIAA LEVEL 1 PLAYOFFS (all games at 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West at Union Grove; Burlington at Waterford; Kettle Moraine at Horlick, Horlick Field. DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s at Wrightstown. DIVISION 5 — Winnebago Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park. DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central at Oshkosh Lourdes.

