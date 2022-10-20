 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA PLAYOFFS, LEVEL 1 (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field. DIVISION 2 — Greenfield at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Brookfield Central. DIVISION 4 — Saint Francis at St. Catherine’s, Kenosha Bradford Stadium. DIVISION 5 — Horicon/Hustisford at Racine Lutheran, Hammes Field (Case H.S.). DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central at Reedsville.

Boys volleyball — WIAA REGIONALS: Park at Franklin, 5 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Burlington, 5 p.m.; Whitnall at Horlick, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Case, 7 p.m.; Union Grove bye.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field. DIVISION 2 — Westosha Central at Union Grove. DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s-Veritas/Tenor winner vs. Milwaukee Pius XI-Milwaukee Languages winner, TBA; DIVISION 4 — Prairie/Cedar Grove-Belgium winner vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit-Kenosha Christian Life winner, TBA; Racine Lutheran-Brookfield Academy winner vs. University School-Milwaukee Audubon winner, TBA.

Cross country — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 10 a.m., boys 10:45 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 12:25 p.m., boys 1:10 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph Sectional, UW-Parkside, girls 2:40 p.m., boys 3:25 p.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), diving 9 a.m., swimming 1:15 p.m.

