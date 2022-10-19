Calendar for Oct. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s vs. Veritas/Tenor, at West Allis Hale, 7 p.m.; DIVISION 4 — Cedar Grove-Belgium at Prairie, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (all 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Westosha Central; Horlick at Oak Creek; Park at Muskego; South Milwaukee at Union Grove; Kenosha Tremper at Waterford; Burlington bye; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran at Prairie. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central at Fall River.