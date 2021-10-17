Calendar for Oct. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s vs. Delavan-Darien, at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Ozaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (all matches at 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Muskego; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Burlington bye. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s-Cudahy winner at Milwaukee Pius XI. DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran-Ozaukee winner vs. Shoreland Lutheran-Salam School winner; Kenosha St. Joseph-Heritage Christian winner at Prairie. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central-Beaver Dam Wayland winner vs. Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose-Juda winner.
FRIDAY
Football — WIAA LEVEL 1 PLAYOFFS (all games at 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West at Union Grove; Burlington at Waterford; Kettle Moraine at Horlick, Horlick Field. DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s at Wrightstown. DIVISION 5 — Winnebago Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park. DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central at Oshkosh Lourdes.
Boys volleyball — WIAA REGIONALS (all matches at 7 p.m.): Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Case; Park at Horlick; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Kenosha Tremper; Beloit Memorial at Burlington; Union Grove at Waukesha South/North.
SATURDAY
Cross country — WIAA SECTIONALS (all races at UW-Parkside): DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Bradford Sectional, boys 10 a.m., girls 10:45 a.m. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Sectional, boys 12:25 p.m., girls 1:10 p.m. DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Sectional, boys 2:40 p.m., girls 3:25 p.m.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Park H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 2 p.m.