Calendar for Oct. 19
Calendar for Oct. 19

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Westosha Central at Waterford.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS: DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Cross country — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS (first race 2:15 p.m., second race 4:30 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park at South Milwaukee Subsectional, Grant Park; Burlington, Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Subsectional, UW-Parkside; Waterford at Waterford Subsectional; DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee Subsectional, Tendick Park; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Palmyra-Eagle Subsectional.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

