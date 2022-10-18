Calendar for Oct. 19

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
Tags
- Hartford
- Schedule
- Invitational
- Catherine
- Sport
- Varsity
- Washington County
- Southeast Conference
- Calendar
- High School
- Factor
- Tennis
- Burlington
- Grove
- Woodside G.c.
- Golf
- Horlick Field
- Waterford
- East
- Wanaki G.c.
- Union
- School
- St. Catherine's
- Prairie
- University School Of Milwaukee Invitational
- Central
- Swimming
- Appleton
- North
- Burlington Ryder Cup
- Horlick H.s.
- Hydrography
- Volleyball
- Worship
- Football
- Kenosha
- Botany
- Christianity
- Westosha Central
- C.c.
- Soccer
- Shoreland Lutheran
- Park
- Lake Geneva
- University
- Pritchard Park
- Kenosha Indian Trail
- Ridge G.c.
- Semifinal
- Madison
- Racine
- Lancaster
- Wiaa
- Events
- Weather
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!