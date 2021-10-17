 Skip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 18
Calendar for Oct. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at South Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Park at Cudahy Invitational, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Franklin, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Rufus King/Juneau, Custer Stadium, 7 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Park at Oregon, 6 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wisconsin Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (all matches at 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Cudahy. DIVISION 3 — Ozaukee at Racine Lutheran. DIVISION 4 — Beaver Dam Wayland at Catholic Central.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Badger Co-op at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Delavan-Darien at Edgerton/Evansville, 5:30 p.m.

 

