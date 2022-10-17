 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Oct. 18

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Park at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wisconsin Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (all 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Pius XI; DIVISION 3 — Ozaukee at Prairie; Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran; DIVISION 4 — Beaver Dam Wayland at Catholic Central.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, Platteville/Lancaster at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Badger Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Oct. 15

TELEVISION Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News