Calendar for Oct. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Girls swimming — Racine Unified at Cudahy Invitational, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Park at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wisconsin Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (all 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Pius XI; DIVISION 3 — Ozaukee at Prairie; Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran; DIVISION 4 — Beaver Dam Wayland at Catholic Central.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, Platteville/Lancaster at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Badger Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

