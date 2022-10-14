 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 15

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Girls tennis — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Championships, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m., Championship semifinals, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer — Prairie at Green Bay Notre Dame, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Park H.S., 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Burlington H.S., 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Tremper H.S., 9 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Championships, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 9:30 a.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Championships, UW-Parkside, 10 a.m.

Girls diving — Racine Unified at West Bend Diving Invitational, West Bend West, 9:30 a.m.

 

