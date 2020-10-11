Calendar for Oct. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Wilmot vs. St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran, at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Westosha Central at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Wilmot at Burlington; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Elkhorn; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Wilmot at Union Grove.
Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Lutherdale Bible Camp, Elkhorn, girls 4:30 p.m., boys 5 p.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Championships, UW-Parkside, boys 4:30 p.m., girls 5:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — Prairie at WIAA Division 2 State Tournament (at Sports Core, Kohler): First-round matches, 9 a.m.
