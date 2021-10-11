Calendar for Oct. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Waterford at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 5 p.m.; Case at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football — Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kingdom Prep Lutheran, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Burlington at Milton, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Fox River Park, girls 3:30 p.m., boys 4 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Union Grove, Prairie at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: First-round matches, 10:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Pritchard Park; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Elkhorn; St. Francis at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.
Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Faith Christian, Williams Bay, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Luxemburg-Casco, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Union Grove, Prairie at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Competition through quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — Prairie at Green Bay Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; Case at Cudahy, noon.
Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Horlick, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Lake Geneva Badger, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Homestead Invitational, Mequon, 8:30 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Park, 9 a.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 9:30 a.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Meet, UW-Parkside, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis — TEAMS TBA at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; championship finals, 9 a.m.