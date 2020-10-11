Calendar for Oct. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Burlington at Wilmot, 6 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Waterford (Senior Night); Catholic Central at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Tournament, Blackwolf Run, Meadow Valleys Course, Kohler, 8:30 a.m.
Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!