Calendar for Oct. 13
Calendar for Oct. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at Wilmot, 6 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Waterford (Senior Night); Catholic Central at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Tournament, Blackwolf Run, Meadow Valleys Course, Kohler, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

