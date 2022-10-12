 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Mukwonago at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Muskego at Case, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Palmyra-Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Wilmot at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Waterford at St. Catherine’s Co-op, St. Catherine’s H.S.

Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Fox River Park, Silver Lake, boys’ race 4:10 p.m., girls’ race 4:40 p.m.

