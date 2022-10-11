 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Oct. 12

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Park at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Shorewood triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, completion of suspended match, 5 p.m.; Waterford at Whitnall, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Park at Horlick, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Oct. 6

HIGH SCHOOLS NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News