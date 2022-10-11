Calendar for Oct. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Park at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Park at Shorewood triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, completion of suspended match, 5 p.m.; Waterford at Whitnall, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Park at Horlick, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.