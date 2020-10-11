Calendar for Oct. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Boys soccer — Prairie at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Prairie at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Tournament, Blackwolf Run, Meadow Valleys Course, Kohler, 8:30 a.m.
