Calendar for Oct. 11

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Championships, University Ridge G.C., Verona, second round, TBA.

Boys soccer — Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie (Senior Night), 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Muskego at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s Co-op, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Kenosha Indian Trail at Racine Unified Co-op, Unified Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Edgerton/Evansville at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Park at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Shorewood triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, completion of suspended match, 5 p.m.; Waterford at Whitnall, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Park at Horlick, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.